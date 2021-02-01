Holden Maloo Ute With Corvette ZR1 Power Breaks All-Time Aussie Sales Record at $804,000

Australia's Holden entered the car industry in 1908, was bought by General Motors in 1931, started building its famous Elizabeth plant in 1958, and discontinued production with this final Holden Commodore VIN 6G1FE5EW3HL333644 in 2017, only to shut down completely in 2020. Considering all of that, it's hardly surprising that the last of the Commodore Series II SS-V Redline packing 408 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, would bring such a large sum at auction.
As far as the Ute, it was simply a matter of exclusivity, as it was one of only four 2017 HSV GTSR W1 Maloo Utes ever built. Holden Special Vehicles was voted down on producing Commodore GTSR W1-based Maloo Utes due to concerns over the business case, but HSV still built four W1-spec Utes for certain friends of the team, equipped with the 635-horsepower LS9 V8s from that also powered the C6 Corvette ZR1.