Holden Maloo Ute With Corvette ZR1 Power Breaks All-Time Aussie Sales Record at $804,000

A duo of Holden vehicles made headlines this weekend after breaking records at the auction block. First was a Holden Maloo Ute sporting a Corvette ZR1 engine under the hood, which sold for a staggering $804,000, making the "Light My Fire Orange" super-pickup the most expensive Australian car ever sold at auction. The final SS-V Redline Commodore to roll out of the Elizabeth plant in Adelaide also found a new home for the eye-watering amount of $570,000.

Whoever was the lucky buyer(s) of these iconic Australian rides should be plenty happy with their powerful, practical Holdens, whether the four-door Chevy SS cousin or the ZR1-powered ute.