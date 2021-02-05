The Corvette ZR1-Powered Holden Maloo Ute That Sold for $804K Will Be Raffled for Charity

As we recently reported, one of only four Commodore GTSR W1-based HVS Maloo utes ever produced sold for a staggering $804,000. Now, it turns out that this special machine can once again land in somebody else's garage, as the company that won the auction is raffling away this special ute finished in "Light My Fire Orange."

The winner of the bidding war, LMCT+, is an automotive marketplace that also runs car raffles that support charities. According to Car Expert, Holden Special Vehicles' 636-horsepower supercharged LS9-equipped, manual-transmission ute is now set to beat such previous high-value prize items like a McLaren 720S and a Ferrari 488 Spider. According to its spokesperson, LMCT+ has already donated over half a million dollars to charities after issuing raffle tickets for such desirable machines, starting the games as low as $23.