The Brabham BT62R Is a 700-Horsepower Race Car Made Road Legal

The Brabham BT62 remains one of the wildest mid-engine cars ever. Made in Australia since 2018 and still limited to just 70 units, it's capable of lapping its home circuit of the 12 Hours of Bathurst endurance race in a record 1:58.67 in its track tune. Now, Brabham came up with an even more extensive road-legal package called the BT62R, which combines the 700-horsepower naturally-aspirated V8 and the same astronomical downforce levels with the reassurance of a license plate.

It's not the first time Brabham has let its supercar run free on city streets, but it does go a step further than what was done last year. In 2019, Brabham costumers could also choose the $191,500 option of the BT62 Ultimate Track's road conversion, which included a slower steering rack, higher ride height, air conditioning, power locks and a few extra interior bits in exchange for the car's total price of $1.47 million.