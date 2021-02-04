That Homemade Porsche Kart Now Has a 5.8L Mercedes-Benz V12

Up until now, DIY engineering mastermind Wesley Kagan's PorscheKart featured most of a first-generation Porsche Boxster S' drivetrain, only to do better on the race track thanks to shedding heavy parts like the body and two-seater interior. Since finding more room in his garage for other projects, Mr. Kagan also built a 1973 C3 Corvette originally thought to be powered by a naturally aspirated Mercedes-Benz V12 (M137) derived from the 1998 S/SL 600. However, when he got wind that his Corvette could get a twin-turbocharged Mercedes-Benz V12 instead, the already-built naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder slotted for the 'Vette quickly found its way into the flat-six open-wheeler.

You know how these things happen. After 3D-printing a semi-functioning V12 designed in just two and a half hours just ahead of making a Freevalve-headed Mazda Miata four-cylinder do its magic, it's perfectly normal to realize that a fairly-compact 5.8-liter V12 could fit a custom PorscheKart—especially with individual throttle bodies already added and 24 spark plug cables on order. Yep, this briefly produced Benz twelve happens to be a twin-spark unit.