The $6.5M Pagani Huayra Tricolore Is So Much More Than a Flag-Themed Tribute

When it comes to the all-important details, the Huayra Tricolore's rear wing supports recall the tail fin of the jets, yet Horacio Pagani wouldn't stop there. In the center of the front hood, there is also a Pitot tube, the instrument that allows aircraft to measure the macroscopic air speed and, therefore, determine the aerodynamic condition of the plane. Now, these Huayras can inform their drivers of Mach numbers and knots just as efficiently through a dedicated gauge.

As often is the case with Paganis, the real party begins once you hop in. All aluminum components are made from aerospace-grade alloys and machined from billet before getting the blue anodized treatment. The gear knob, carved from a single block of aluminum and carbon, is then milled through a five-axis numerical control center and finally hand-polished with a special transparent coat. Even the floor mats are made of composite materials, while the seats feature the same two-tone theme as the Zonda Tricolore from 10 years ago.

There's plenty of white, red and green stripes, and the Frecce Tricolori emblem is chiseled on the four-point seat belt fastener as well as embroidered on the headrests. Oh, and don't forget the anemometer. That's what's inside a Huayra Tricolore, on top of a pedal you'd really want to floor.