Wrenching Hero Adds DIY Koenigsegg Freevalve Tech to a Junkyard Miata Engine

The same groundbreaking freevalve camless engine technology that allowed the Koenigsegg Gemera's engineers unprecedented control over fuel consumption, exhaust timing, emissions and more finally went onto something a little more accessible: the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine out of a later NA-generation Mazda Miata.

Wesley Kagan, who previously added freevalve tech to a 6.5-horsepower Harbor Freight engine, is now testing it out on a full-size car engine. Freevalve technology (which Koenigsegg off-shoot Freevalve explains in detail here) controls the opening and closing of its valves with pneumatic actuators instead of with a turning camshaft. Everything involving fuel combustion can be timed so you can add just the amount of fuel you need at the right time, reducing fuel consumption.