DIY Genius Builds a Running Mini V12 Engine After Designing It in Just 2.5 Hours

Some ideas may seem terrible from pretty much every reasonable angle, yet that shouldn't necessarily stop a creative mind from pursuing them. Even when we're talking about an experienced engineer, designing a V12 engine in under three hours seems...ill-advised. However, if your air-powered prototype engine's dimensions are limited by the capabilities of a 3D-printer, plus the whole concept is just to take a break from staring at valves for a while, playing around with a twelve-cylinder concept might just be the ticket. Especially if the thing ends up working—sort of.

While established car companies and startups have invested in the development of camless piston engines, it is only Freevalve partner Koenigsegg who is actually putting the technology into series production. It does so in twin-turbocharged three-cylinder form, producing 600 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque from a 2.0-liter thanks to the electric valve control of the pneumatic system. Ever since the Koenigsegg Gemera made the leap into the world of camless internal combustion, we've been wondering when this technology could filter down below the Koenigsegg four-seater's list price of $1.7 million. This is where mad engine guru Wesley Kagan comes in, who first spliced Freevalve tech onto a 6.5-horsepower Harbor Freight motor built for a Porsche Boxster-based open-wheel race car, only to move into junkyard Mazda Miata territory with a proposed camless 1.8-liter four-cylinder.