There’s a 1990 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Prototype With Lotus Active Suspension for Sale

General Motors has experimented with a lot of wacky technology over the years, some of which it probably should've stuck with. The EV1 is probably the most famous example, but there are a number of other oddities that, although impressive at the time, never quite panned out. Active suspension is one of those concepts.

Yes, we have GM's impressive Magneride system today, but when hydraulic suspension was all the rage in Formula 1 back in the 1980s and '90s, the automaker teamed up with Lotus to try and make such a complex technology work on a production car. Long story short, it never really made it, but some of the prototypes equipped with this system still survive today. In fact, one of them that managed to escape GM's Heritage Collection just popped up for sale on eBay.