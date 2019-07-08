Million-Dollar Prato Orage Supercar Is Actually Chevrolet Corvette C6 Underneath: Report

Whether or not it's a Corvette underneath, it's clear that Prato is plucking parts from the General Motors catalog circa 2004. With that in mind, you'd expect the Prato Orage to be on the affordable end of the supercar spectrum, right? Wrong. Prato asked 850,000 euros for this thing back in 2017, or about $955,000 in today's money. A fraction of that cash could net you a C7 ZR1, or a deposit on a launch-spec C8, which GM will finally reveal in less ten days.

Seemingly forgetting about the existence of Bugatti, Prato proclaims itself to be the "first French supercar manufacturer." It named its first car, the Orage, after the French word for "thunderstorm"—a fitting name for a car claimed to have the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 ever seen in a production car. Said V-8, according to Autocar, is an 8.1-liter lump making 888 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. If you have a really sharp memory, you might remember that Prato claimed in 2017 that it'd build just 19 cars, which sort of pushes the limits of the term "production car."