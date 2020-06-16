For Sale: Number-Matching 1969 Dodge Charger Checks All the Right Boxes

This Charger got a new set of wheels with B.F. Goodrich Radial T/A tires and a long list of new parts before the seller’s health forced him to put it into storage, where it has been for the last two years.

So, we’ve got a rust-free car with just 75,000 miles on the clock. Still, it's not quite perfect—at least as it sits. The seller says there are a couple of holes in the headliner and notes that at the very least it will need a new battery after having been parked for so long. There’s also the black paint, which was sprayed on over the car’s factory medium green paint. So even though the numbers match all around, a buyer would need to pony up more cash for a paint job to make it 100 percent factory correct.

There's no doubting this car's rarity. The auction still has about four days left at the time of this article, but just know it'll take more than its current high-bid of $39,000 to take it home. Who knows what the reserve has been set at, but a previous eBay auction for the car ended at $40,000 and it wasn't enough for the seller to part ways with it.

h/t: Autoevolution

