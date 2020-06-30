The Holy Trinity of 1969 Dodge Chargers Is Up for Sale, But You’ll Have to Buy All Three

Watching hours of classic car auctions on television can turn anyone into a jaded auto critic. It's almost normal now to see super rare cars like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Charger 500 up for sale or auction because they both regularly cross the block for mega bucks with oohs and aahs from the crowd. Even the most battle-hardened enthusiast can appreciate what we have here, though, because it's a true spectacle. There are three all-original 1969 Dodge Chargers up for sale: a Dodge Charger R/T SE, a Charger 500, and a Charger Daytona. All you need to take them home is a three-car garage and $420,000 because they're only available as a trio.

Each of the cars is special in its own right. The Charger R/T SE has hidden headlights and came from the factory with power windows and that sweet vinyl top. The Charger 500 is rare—like, just 392 ever made rare—and was a road-going reflection of Dodge’s attempt to prep a B-body car for competition in NASCAR. Then there’s the Charger Daytona, one of the most recognizable cars on the planet. It’s quite rare also, as only 503 were ever built for its single model year.

All three cars are said to come with the same 375-horse, 440-cubic-inch V8, all three have automatic transmissions, and all of them come wearing the same R4 Charger Red paint.