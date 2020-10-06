Cummins-Swapped Dodge Charger Would Be the Best (or Worst) Way to Spend $8,000

There are few American staples that can't be improved by a little gratuity. Thanksgiving dinner? Bard the turkey, and load the cranberry sauce with brown sugar and jalapeño. Dodge Charger? Cram it with boost. But the devil is always in the details, and rushing your greatest ideas to execution can mean ruining a big holiday dinner—or worse, ending up with cop bait like the Cummins-swapped Dodge Charger currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Once home to a 3.5-liter V6, this primered-out 2007 Charger SXT is now occupied by a much larger engine—a 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel. After being pulled from an early-mid 2000s Ram 2500 or 3500, this straight-six had its valve cover and turbo painted "Drink 64 Ounces of Monster Erryday Green" before being installed with its accompanying 48RE four-speed auto.