Cummins-Swapped Dodge Charger Would Be the Best (or Worst) Way to Spend $8,000

Nothing says "what seems to be the problem, officer?" like a soot-spewing muscle car.

By James Gilboy
There are few American staples that can't be improved by a little gratuity. Thanksgiving dinner? Bard the turkey, and load the cranberry sauce with brown sugar and jalapeño. Dodge Charger? Cram it with boost. But the devil is always in the details, and rushing your greatest ideas to execution can mean ruining a big holiday dinner—or worse, ending up with cop bait like the Cummins-swapped Dodge Charger currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Once home to a 3.5-liter V6, this primered-out 2007 Charger SXT is now occupied by a much larger engine—a 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel. After being pulled from an early-mid 2000s Ram 2500 or 3500, this straight-six had its valve cover and turbo painted "Drink 64 Ounces of Monster Erryday Green" before being installed with its accompanying 48RE four-speed auto.

This Cummins' power far outshines that of the stock engine's, its factory ratings of 325 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque towering over the 3.5's 250 respectively. Still, even after accounting for power losses through the drivetrain, some wonky power numbers turn up on the dyno graph. You don't have to look at these figures to know it's tuned for rolling coal, though, as the photos showing a sooty exhaust are enough to earn a good tongue-lashing from Gale Banks. Remember kids: if you see smoke, you're running rich and pissing away power. That's kinda the point here, however.

In most states, Colorado included, smokey stacks will also draw the attention of police, who will be doubly interested in your flat black Charger when they see the Little Tree Black Ice air freshener dangling from the rearview. All this extra attention from the cops (and probably that 15.8-second, 85-mph quarter-mile pass—ouch) probably contributed to the owner's decision to sell, and their asking price of $8,000 isn't all that unreasonable. This Charger is a decent paint job, a proper tune and some stock headlights away from being the darling of Cars & Coffee. 

