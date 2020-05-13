Numbers-Matching 1968 Dodge Charger 383 4-Speed Unearthed After Years in Storage

Not all stories of classic cars committed to long-term storage end happily. Some aren't ever rediscovered and end up turning into piles of scrap metal. Today's story about a 1968 Dodge Charger is different, however, as it ends with the muscle car rumbling back to life after the replacement of but a single part.

The 1968 Charger you see peeking out from behind a stack of tires and appliances in the photo above was, according to Auto Evolution, stored back there in 2003 with a failed fuel pump. Predictably, life happened and the Charger never got any further attention until this past week when vintage Chrysler enthusiast @mopars5150 gave it a look and found it to be a numbers-matching example in good condition—minus the peeling vinyl top.