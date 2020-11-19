This Beautiful Freak Hellcat Is a Dodge Charger with a Magnum Hatch and a Jeep Trackhawk Drivetrain

As far as actually making it run and drive, the car's floor will need to be cut up to accommodate the Trackhawk's transfer case. The front differential/axle situation will need to get sorted out as well, which likely involves modifying the front subframe. A custom driveshaft will then have to be made to get power to the rear end, which will be sourced from the same junkyard Trackhawk that the rest of the drivetrain is coming from.

And despite the massive amount of work it will take to get all of this working right, it's definitely worth it. With how good even a tall-riding, dinky-wheeled iteration of this car looks, it's surprising Dodge doesn't make a lifted wagon based on the Charger labeled as a crossover—like the AMC Eagle Wagon—and throw a Hellcat motor in it. They would sell at least three, I'm sure of it. It's also an easy excuse to rehash an existing platform it has to make a "brand new vehicle."

Think about it: there are more trims of Charger and Challenger than there are atoms in the universe, and making this car—which is really just another trim in itself—would allow for the brand to apply all of those trims (and more) to a "brand new vehicle."