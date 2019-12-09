Manual-Swapped Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Packs Supercharged 6.4-L Hemi, Costs Just $37K

Are you the sort of person who lusts after uber-fast wagons like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Audi's RS6 Avant but find that pair too expensive, German, and...automated? Well, today's your lucky day.

Built by Cleveland Power and Performance, this Dodge Magnum SRT-8 has had its stock 6.1-liter Hemi and five-speed automatic transmission swapped out for an even more macho 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 and the six-speed manual gearbox from a 2012 Challenger. Adding in a Procharger supercharger, it apparently makes a healthy 529 horsepower at the wheels and 528 pound-feet of torque when hooked up to the dyno. And instead of the six figures you'd have to cough up to get into the Mercedes or Audi, this 'roided-up Magnum is being sold for just $36,995.