Manual-Swapped Dodge Magnum SRT-8 Packs Supercharged 6.4-L Hemi, Costs Just $37K
Can't afford an Audi RS6 Avant? Here's the next best thing.
Are you the sort of person who lusts after uber-fast wagons like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Audi's RS6 Avant but find that pair too expensive, German, and...automated? Well, today's your lucky day.
Built by Cleveland Power and Performance, this Dodge Magnum SRT-8 has had its stock 6.1-liter Hemi and five-speed automatic transmission swapped out for an even more macho 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 and the six-speed manual gearbox from a 2012 Challenger. Adding in a Procharger supercharger, it apparently makes a healthy 529 horsepower at the wheels and 528 pound-feet of torque when hooked up to the dyno. And instead of the six figures you'd have to cough up to get into the Mercedes or Audi, this 'roided-up Magnum is being sold for just $36,995.
Mind you, 37 grand gets you quite a bit more than just a Magnum with a beefier powertrain and an extra pedal. The American super-wagon has been fitted with BC Racing adjustable coilovers, Hellcat Brembo brakes that've had their calipers painted orange, custom-painted Hellcat wheels, and aftermarket exhaust components from Kooks and Billy Boat. Sporting a complete repaint, most of this car is, in fact, a 2006 Dodge Magnum but Mopar nerds will likely notice that it's had its front end swapped out for the facelifted fascia from a 2008 model.
Now, I'm not personally a big muscle car guy, but I love this. I want this. I love the low-and-long surfboard shape. I love the wheels. I love how it sounds. I even love the legally-dubious tinted taillights. Snatch it up before we do.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
