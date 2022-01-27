Dodge Challenger Hellcat ‘Go-Kart’ Is a 707-HP Deathtrap

Since being offered from the factory as a crate engine, the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 has been swapped into just about everything short of a Mini Cooper. There's a Hellcat-powered Prowler, Hellcat-powered Dodge Power Wagons, and even a blown Hemi-driven Buick Grand National with 707 horsepower under the hood. These are all impressive builds, but what if you want all of the joy of a car with a Hellcat, but none of the real mechanical busywork? Forget finding a rear-end strong enough or buying a custom driveshaft that's the right length. Buy an entire salvage Hellcat and simply drop a new body on.

Sounds like a tough thing to find, I know, but today's your lucky day. For sale on eBay right now is a mostly complete Dodge Challenger Hellcat that's missing a few things that won't be necessary once a new body is dropped on. It has no doors, no roof, no windshield—nothing. Somewhat similar to the Beetle body with an S2000 underneath that we covered before, it's like the shellfish part of a hermit crab, just searching for a new shell.

The muscle car was clearly involved in an accident, and some damaged sheet metal is still visible on the body. That doesn't mean this 2015 Challenger is unfit to drive, though. Included in the listing is a video of it moving under its own power, which means at the very least it can travel a few hundred feet in one direction.