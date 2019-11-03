1,000-HP Dodge Challenger SEMA Build Stolen, Rammed Into Police Car Days Ahead of Show

The Las Vegas Convention Center is currently filling up with millions of dollars worth of custom vehicles ahead of the annual SEMA show, but as usual, this year's edition of the event isn't without its drama. On Thursday, a 1,000-horsepower Dodge Challenger that was slated to debut at the aftermarket auto spectacle was reported stolen to Nevada Highway Patrol. This led to an investigation of the theft and, eventually, capturing the man who did it on camera—however, even after the perpetrator collided with a police car while driving the high-powered muscle car, he remains on the run.

Built by Quintin Brothers Auto and Performance out of Vermont, this Challenger was destined for the ProCharger booth at SEMA. It was reportedly sitting in a box trailer connected to a Ford F-250, which was located in an overflow lot at Main Street Station Casino.

An NHP Trooper spotted the stolen Challenger in a parking garage at the Rio Hotel and Casino, but before he could exit his patrol car, the Challenger reversed into him and fled the scene. Luckily, the officer was uninjured, and you can see the harrowing footage via dashcam footage and security video.