Rear-Wheel-Drive, 900-HP Honda Civic Headed to SEMA Is a Boosted Drift Missile

Honda’s got quite the show car planned for this year’s SEMA conference: A 900-plus-horsepower Civic Si drift missile that's been fully converted to rear-wheel-drive. Built as part of the brand's efforts to showcase its 60th anniversary here in the United States, the Civic is just one of several top-notch vehicles heading to the show.

Front-wheel-drive cars aren’t usually on the list of great drift vehicles, for the obvious reason that there’s nothing powering the rear wheels to initiate a slide. The 10th-generation Civic, as great as it is, has that problem—but not this car. Exactly how it was converted to rear-wheel-drive is anyone's guess, as the company is playing its cards close to its chest with this one, saying only that the car “required extensive modifications to the chassis to turn it from a front-wheel-drive car into a rear-wheel-drive one.”

Honda at least tells us that it enlisted Jeanneret Racing and Olson Kustom Work to help build the insanity you see here.