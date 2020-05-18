Watch a 1,500-HP Honda Civic Hit 60 MPH in 1.1 Seconds
Try not to blink.
As one of the quickest production cars in the world, the electric Tesla Model S P100D is capable of rocketing from zero to 60 mph in an astounding 2.3 seconds. The factory-spec cars of the future that will beat that time will no doubt be electric, or at least electrified. But in the aftermarket, there's still much work to be done with a good ol' gas-burning four-cylinder engine. Witness this fifth-generation, 1,500-horsepower Honda Civic hit 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds during a record quarter-mile run.
That's quicker than, well, pretty much anything not designed expressly for a drag strip. Throw enough money at any car and you can get a respectable quarter-mile time out of it, but the fact that this Honda Civic—racing engine and custom all-wheel-drive powertrain notwithstanding—can shame supercars, electric rockets and similar custom drag builds alike is mighty impressive.
Builder Norris Prayoonto of P-Racing sat down with That Racing Channel on YouTube to share some details on the car. The 15-minute video below should be cued in to the right spot to show the record run, but if not, it comes at 3:09.
The Civic's power, of which there is a lot, comes courtesy of a custom-built 2.2-liter inline-four that has billet pistons, a Supertech valvetrain, and custom cams. A Garrett GTX50 76-mm turbo spins out 60 pounds of boost and a Motech ECU runs the whole lot. Getting all 1,500 horsepower to the ground is a challenge, especially for a front-drive car, so the Civic was converted to all-wheel drive and uses a four-speed dogbox in place of a regular manual transmission.
That all adds up to an almost unbelievable 0-60 mph time of just 1.1 seconds—more than quick enough to shame all but funny cars and NHRA drag machines. In the video, the car was able to go on to an equally outrageous quarter mile time of 7.45 seconds, which is faster than most Civics can do 0-60 and a world record for an all-wheel drive Honda.
h/t: Road & Track
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDC8 Corvette at the Drag Strip Starts With Toyota Supra Beatdown, Ends With Snapped AxleMaybe NOS had something to do with it...READ NOW
- RELATEDStreamliner Ford F-250 Built for Spacecraft Aero Testing Could Be Your Drag Racing HeroA bit unconventional, sure, but that's the point.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford F-350 Smacks Down GMC Sierra HD In Diesel Dually Drag RaceReally, the gap might surprise you.READ NOW