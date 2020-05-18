Watch a 1,500-HP Honda Civic Hit 60 MPH in 1.1 Seconds

As one of the quickest production cars in the world, the electric Tesla Model S P100D is capable of rocketing from zero to 60 mph in an astounding 2.3 seconds. The factory-spec cars of the future that will beat that time will no doubt be electric, or at least electrified. But in the aftermarket, there's still much work to be done with a good ol' gas-burning four-cylinder engine. Witness this fifth-generation, 1,500-horsepower Honda Civic hit 60 mph in just 1.1 seconds during a record quarter-mile run.

That's quicker than, well, pretty much anything not designed expressly for a drag strip. Throw enough money at any car and you can get a respectable quarter-mile time out of it, but the fact that this Honda Civic—racing engine and custom all-wheel-drive powertrain notwithstanding—can shame supercars, electric rockets and similar custom drag builds alike is mighty impressive.

Builder Norris Prayoonto of P-Racing sat down with That Racing Channel on YouTube to share some details on the car. The 15-minute video below should be cued in to the right spot to show the record run, but if not, it comes at 3:09.