New Honda Civic’s Center Console Reveals Cool F1, Bike, Robot Easter Eggs

Finding an easter egg in something you own is fun. For many auto engineers, it's almost an unwritten requirement to incorporate a small personal touch into every design. There's the Jeep Renegade's "ciao baby!" spider, the Tesla Model X Holiday Show, and even a big cat placed in the windshield surround of the Jaguar E-Pace. Then there's Honda, whose engineers are so proud of the company's diverse background that they placed various callbacks to Honda's motorsport-rich heritage in a place most would never expect to look.

The center console is the dumping ground for all things unknown. It's the kitchen junk drawer of pretty much everyone's car. But if you happen to own a 10th-generation Honda Civic, it's the one place where you will find Honda's nod to motoring success.

At the bottom of the center console is a mat—you know, that small piece of rubber that makes it easy to clean all of the dust and crumbs from the tiny compartment? Turn that over and in many cars, you'll find a plethora of retro racers, motorcycles, planes, and tech that reminds you of Honda's gigantic footprint.