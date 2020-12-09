World’s First Hellcat-Swapped Buick Grand National Is One Rowdy American Beast

One of the most run-of-the-mill American cars out there, the Buick Regal was made famous in the 1980s via the majesty of the turbocharger. From the sporty Grand National to the outright ferocious GNX, Buick's modified Regals paved the way for the V6-powered, turbocharged cars we enjoy today. But sometimes it's best to go back to basics, as the man behind the project_hellnational Instagram account, Enrique Ojeda, will tell you.

He's built what he claims to be the world's only Hellcat-swapped Buick Grand National, which ditches the turbo V6 for a classic American combination: a big V8 topped with a supercharger. The build has been going on for more than a year and is chronicled both on his Instagram account and on YouTube.