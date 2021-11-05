This Classic VW Beetle Is Really a Honda S2000 Underneath

After the joyride, the project continued. Dawson indicates nine inches of material were removed from each side of the S2000 to make it fit inside the confines of the Beetle body, as well as more than a foot of metal from the front and rear of the car. After that, though, it all began to come together over the course of just a few weekends. The creation's builder says his busy schedule necessitated the speed of the build. "It took me just two weekends to make them one for the most part," Dawson said. "I work quickly which I have to with everything going on in my life."

That busy schedule is, unfortunately, what's holding the project back from completion, among other things. Parts delays, the lack of a garage at his home, and a slew of other vehicles Dawson has to work on are also contributing factors. "Owning nine other project cars that also need attention is also tough but not the worst problem to have. What really pushed back progress was ordering widened fiberglass fenders in May of this year—I didn't expect them to arrive until late September."

The wheelbase of the S2000 might be the same, but as the narrowing operation that took place on the wrecked AP2 might've indicated, the track width is far greater than the Beetle's. "Wider fenders have been ordered," Dawson said in an Instagram post. In the attached picture, the S2000's tires can be seen sticking far outside of the VW's fenders.