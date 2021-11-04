The Production VW ID Buzz Will Look Cool as Hell After All

Good news! Volkswagen has teased the production version of the revived electric VW bus, the ID Buzz, and it looks great. And not just because it's got a bunch of swirls on it and amped-up camper bus vibes. It looks like it's going to offer some very fun color options and truly be the modern version of the original hippie van.

Ok, this is not the glistening, smoothed-over concept that we saw a few years ago, but that's probably not a bad thing. Concepts are great and all but not exactly designed for driving in the real world. The teased model shows a wide grille of sorts that also functions as a front bumper, and sleek headlights and taillights that blend in with the rest of the futuristic body. And how about those wheels?