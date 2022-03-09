2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz: The 201-HP Electric Microbus Is Finally Here

Looking out from the inside, the greenhouse does indeed look very expansive and the interior design, in general, is quite "vanny" but the key controls appear to be the same touch-heavy ones found in recent VWs such as the ID.4 and new Golf. The steering wheel buttons appear to be touch-sensitive, as do the volume and temperature sliders situated below the infotainment screen. Yuck. Speaking of screens, dual 10-inch displays are standard while the center touchscreen can be optioned up to 12 inches. A moveable and removable center storage console introduces some Hyundai Ioniq 5-like versatility to VW's funky EV.

In addition to this five-seater, standard-length van, there will also be a six-passenger configuration with the same wheelbase. The seats here are arranged in three rows of two, not the other way around, sadly. The upcoming extended-wheelbase version that'll come to the U.S., however, will seat up to seven in a two-three-two configuration.

Work Van

Those who were hoping for a return of the three-person front row, however, will find what they're looking for in the Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo: a fleet-oriented work van that seats three up front and accommodates a whole lot of cargo. The ID Buzz Cargo consists of a driver's seat and a double bench in front of a total of 137.7 cubic feet of empty space (enough room, apparently, for two 47.2-by-31.5-inch Euro-pallets). A fixed partition separates occupants from cargo and can be had with an optional window. The cargo area features lashing rings on the floor and bars on the sides to tie things down with. One sliding door is standard here but another one can be had on the other side as an option.