Confirmed: US-Bound Volkswagen Electric Crossover Will Be Revealed in February 2020
Volkswagen might launch the production version of its ID.Crozz at next year's Chicago Auto Show, signifying an assault on the e-crossover market.
Volkswagen board member Jürgen Stackmann has confirmed that Volkswagen will reveal a near-production version of its electric ID.Crozz crossover concept this upcoming February.
Stackmann announced plans for the reveal at the tail end of the following video showcasing Volkswagen's booth at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, at which the German automaker revealed the production version of its first ID-branded electric model: the ID.3 hatchback.
"We'll show you the car in February," Stackmann says. "Stay tuned."
A February debut points to Volkswagen potentially revealing the model at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, which starts early that month. As Volkswagen plans to sell the production vehicle derived from the ID.Crozz in the United States, a North American launch makes sense for the larger, more Americas-oriented EV, which will arrive in showrooms by the end of 2020.
Speculatively referred to as the ID.4, the model will share Volkswagen's dedicated "MEB" architecture with the ID.3 and other ID-family models, including the upcoming ID.Buzz microbus (also U.S.-bound). It will likely share battery options, albeit with slightly reduced range in comparison to the ID.3, given its extra weight. We speculate that base models with 45-kwh batteries and rear-wheel-drive could start in the low- to mid-thirties, and that adding all-wheel-drive or larger, long-range batteries could escalate the price to nearly $50,000 on top trims.
Volkswagen plans to invest $800 million into its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, which will retool the assembly lines for the manufacture of electric models and add about 1,000 jobs to the region. The ID.Crozz's production derivative will reportedly be produced domestically starting in 2022, alongside the eventual ID microbus.
When contacted for additional details on the reveal of its electric crossover, Volkswagen had no further comment to offer.
- RELATED2020 Volkswagen ID.3: 5 Things to Know About VW's Sub-$33K, 342-Mile Production EVVW's EV hatch is good for up to 342 miles of range and a fast-charge of 180 miles in 30 minutes.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen: High-Performance ID.3 GTI, All-Wheel-Drive ID.3 R Could Appear SoonAre you ready for an all-electric Golf GTI or Golf R? You should be.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Will Build Upcoming Electric Pickup Truck in Detroit, Batteries at Brand-New Factory in OhioEV production could resuscitate at least one of two facilities originally scheduled to close, but GM and the UAW must first sign a contract.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler CEO Confirms Development of Fully Electric Mercedes-AMG Models“We have to get to the point where the means of propulsion is not considered important, because AMG is all about the experience," said Källenius.READ NOW