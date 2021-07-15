VW ID Buzz Prototype Spotted Testing Looks Unlike Concept

Much of what charmed the public about Volkswagen's new electric vehicles are their neoclassic designs, best exemplified by the ID Buggy and ID Buzz concepts. But like the ill-fated, amphibian-looking ID Buggy, the original ID Buzz concept's previously shown styling probably won't reach production. This we have learned from footage of a near-finalized prototype taken in the Alps.

Spotted by YouTube channel CarSpyMedia, this ID Buzz test mule bears only a loose resemblance to the concept that made us fall in love with the reimagined microbus. Its bumper is more pronounced than the concept's, giving the impression of a big underbite, and its headlights are of a more contemporary VW design than the fantastical LED strips we first saw. These are understandable changes, and would be fully forgivable had VW not compromised the ID Buzz's characteristic slab-sided fascia with a fake grille. As a look goes, it works about as well as a trilby does with cargo shorts and a Legend of Zelda tee.