This Ferrari F430 Spider With Stick-On Chrome and Fake Vents Will Make You Cry

Wealth doesn't necessarily correlate with good taste or, as we've discussed in the past, skill behind the wheel . An unsightly modified Ferrari spotted in California demonstrates the former with its gaudy decals and badging, and it'd probably be best if someone put it out of its dime-store misery.

Once upon a time, this Ferrari F430 Spider could've been the focal point of the best rap video of 2006, but those days are as far gone as...well, 2006. Since then, this supercar has fallen in the lap of someone Enzo Ferrari would've hated to see driving a car with his name on it. Indeed, driving a car that originally sold for over $200,000 isn't pretentious enough for this well-to-do owner, who seemingly raided every Autozone and Dollar Tree from Santa Rosa to San Diego for stick-on fake chrome and vents, all to convey a social status equivalent to that of a Bentley-badged Chrysler 300.