Rapper French Montana Gifts Himself $1.5M Bugatti Veyron After Being Released From Hospital

There’s nothing happy about an unexpected trip to the hospital over any health scare, big or small. But such a trip makes checking out worthy of a celebration for some, which is why rapper French Montana decided to gift himself a new-to-him, $1.5-million Bugatti Veyron for the occasion. Reports dating back to November from TMZ indicate that the artist checked in at a San Fernando Valley hospital emergency room in California and was later transferred to the intensive care unit after complaining of “intense chest pains,” nausea, and an elevated heart rate. The L.A. County Sheriff’s department discovered him and dispatched an ambulance after responding to a burglary call at his Calabasas home, which later ended up being a false alarm.

An update on Nov. 22 claimed that French Montana continued suffering from severe abdominal pain and was under close watch. Upon his release after two weeks in the ICU, though, doctors still couldn't quite figure out what was wrong. The musician apparently brushed it off, reportedly saying he probably just “partied too hard.” Fast forward to Sunday and French Montana is flashing his new Veyron, which was delivered to his pad in Las Vegas.