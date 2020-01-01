Rapper French Montana Gifts Himself $1.5M Bugatti Veyron After Being Released From Hospital
Not a bad way to ring in the new year, either.
There’s nothing happy about an unexpected trip to the hospital over any health scare, big or small. But such a trip makes checking out worthy of a celebration for some, which is why rapper French Montana decided to gift himself a new-to-him, $1.5-million Bugatti Veyron for the occasion.
Reports dating back to November from TMZ indicate that the artist checked in at a San Fernando Valley hospital emergency room in California and was later transferred to the intensive care unit after complaining of “intense chest pains,” nausea, and an elevated heart rate. The L.A. County Sheriff’s department discovered him and dispatched an ambulance after responding to a burglary call at his Calabasas home, which later ended up being a false alarm.
An update on Nov. 22 claimed that French Montana continued suffering from severe abdominal pain and was under close watch. Upon his release after two weeks in the ICU, though, doctors still couldn't quite figure out what was wrong. The musician apparently brushed it off, reportedly saying he probably just “partied too hard.”
Fast forward to Sunday and French Montana is flashing his new Veyron, which was delivered to his pad in Las Vegas.
The black-on-blue hypercar was delivered personally by Wires Only Luxury Car Dealer out of Los Angeles, utilizing a special enclosed transporter to keep the Bugatti from getting scratched while in transit.
Even though it looked like 2019 was going to get the best of this rapper, he still found a way to close it out on top.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDTracy Morgan's New $2M Bugatti Veyron Crashed Into by Honda CR-V Moments After PurchaseCan you imagine being the CR-V driver making the insurance phone call after crashing into a $2M hypercar?READ NOW
- RELATEDA Bugatti Veyron Converted to Rear-Wheel Drive Is a Master of DonutsOne exotic car rental company made the Veyron fun in something other than a straight line.READ NOW
- RELATEDMansory Edition Bugatti Veyron's Drifts and Donuts Could Cost $150,000If you had a Bugatti Veyron and funds to live your childhood dream, why wouldn't you?READ NOW
- RELATEDBugatti Veyron Basic Maintenance Can Cost Upwards of $50,000 a YearThe required yearly flush of all vehicle fluids alone will set you back $25,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Rare Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse WRC Tackle a Rally StageIs this one-of-eight hypercar way out of its element or a perfect hillclimb monster?READ NOW