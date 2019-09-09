Florida Man's $128,000 Bugatti Veyron is Actually a Mercury Cougar 

This car's performance capabilities get even more suspect when you notice the gauges are just the plasticky Ford originals with Bugatti decals laid liberally onto their face. The clock, which comes from a Chrysler 300, also gets the Bugatti treatment, though for some reason they didn't remove the Chrysler logo when they added the EB emblem.

It's no better throughout the rest of the interior, which is plainly not that of a car which originally cost seven figures. The leather upholstery? Colors don't match. The back seats, which a real Veyron doesn't have? Dirty. The center console? Crusty, like someone has been wiping their nose with it. As a whole, the interior looks as if it's not recently (if ever) been cleaned.