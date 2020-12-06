One of my friends owned a Porsche Boxster in Zanzibar Red that he loved, but it had one annoying problem: every oil change cost him upwards of $250. Compared to the $30-50 that it might cost for an average sedan, that feels like a lot even if you have a Porsche. Now imagine what it might cost you to complete the same service on a $3 million Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere.

Does $20,000+ sound about right to you? Because that’s what Royalty Exotic Cars of Las Vegas says that’s what it takes, and 31-year-old owner Houston Crosta decided to do it himself instead of coughing up 20 large.

Redditusers went a little nuts today over Crosta’s video of the process, which was recorded in 2018.