Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann Teases 'a Few Interesting Surprises' to Come in 2020

Bugatti is on what's known as "a roll." In the last twelve months, La Marque, as it calls itself revealed five coach-built variants of its 1,479-horsepower Chiron—some of them tributes to Bugattis of yore and some of them 304-mph ballistic missiles. These special-edition hypercars helped propel Chiron sales past 400 units and quite close to its ultimate cap of 500, which Bugatti could reach this year if some "surprises" promised by its CEO Stephan Winkelmann have their intended effect.

"We're living in a revolutionary era," said Winkelmann Wednesday morning. "We will present further high-performance vehicles in 2020 because Bugatti remains true to its philosophy of developing the best cars in the world."

"All I can say is this: We'll be presenting a few interesting surprises in 2020. We have several ideas and are continuing to work on the future of our traditional marque."