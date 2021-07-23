Roadgoing Fan Boat Fiero Mashup Looks Like a Cure for Tailgaters

The Pontiac Fiero is enigmatic. It's no C8 Corvette, but when it launched in the early 1980s, the rear mid-engine sports coupe was probably pretty exciting. Over time, it became the preferred platform of various Faux-rarri kit cars and a number of other off-color modifications. Recently, a few photos and a video resurfaced on Facebook after three years, showing off what might be the most unique Fiero build in the world pulling out of an O'Reilly parking lot. It didn't have an obnoxiously exotic fiberglass body kit or crazy LS1 swap; instead, it had a humongous propeller fan mounted to the rear.

The Adam Factor via YouTube

This fan car—not to be confused with Gordon Murray's legendary Brabham BT46 F1 racer—is a unique mesh of Pontiac and swamp boat. The section of the Fiero where the rear-mounted engine would normally be is empty, as the wheels are no longer powered by the Iron Duke, or the more potent V6, or anything at all, really. Instead, the car zooms along using a large fan salvaged from an airboat.