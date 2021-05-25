Wacky RC Fan Car Can Out-Accelerate the Tesla Roadster (That Doesn't Exist Yet)

The next-generation Tesla Roadster is one of the most hotly anticipated electric sports cars that may or may not ever make it to market. With a sub-two-second zero to 60 time, the Roadster is easily pushing the limits of just how fast street cars can rocket off the line. Obviously, that's going to attract a bit of competition. What we didn't expect is for that competition to come from an RC car. As Gizmodo brought to our attention, YouTuber Engineering After Hours set out to best the Roadster's acceleration sprint in a tiny, custom-built radio controlled toy. The lessons he learned proved to be extremely useful in understanding exactly why achieving such crazy acceleration with street cars can be so difficult. For starters, besting the Roadster's claimed time required drawing inspiration from a controversial F1 car.

Engineering After Hours via YouTube

The upcoming Tesla Roadster is said to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds. That's a rather ambitious time, though thanks to the help of modern electric propulsion systems, it seems within the automaker's grasp—whenever the car actually comes to market, that is. Meanwhile, Engineering After Hours set out to beat the time on a scaled version. A custom designed RC car is the heart of this particular experiment, which is all about beating the 1.9-second figure. But doing that in a tiny version of a car is a lot harder than you think, and its low weight only adds to the problem. As it turns out, keeping the car planted on the ground is pretty difficult. Even with all-wheel-drive and traction compound applied to the tires, the car had issues sticking to the pavement at takeoff. You might remember the classic clip of a Mercedes CLR piloted by Peter Dumbreck at the 1999 Le Mans doing a backflip—well, the RC car was doing something similar because of its own aerodynamics and weight.

Engineering After Hours via YouTube The underside of the RC car.