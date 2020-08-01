Mounting a GoPro Inside a Car Tire Shows a Perspective You’ve Probably Never Thought Of

School teachers have always said, “There are no stupid questions.” If nothing else, the internet is built on that philosophy. No matter how ridiculous the question, the web will provide an answer. Inquiries like, what goes on in the space between a car’s rim and tire? Sure, there’s air, but what does it look like when the rubber meets the road? YouTube channel Warped Perception set out to answer that question by sticking a GoPro camera with a light inside the tire of a Mercedes-Benz to show a perspective we would otherwise never see or even consider.

Warped Perception is a YouTube channel that looks at what we don’t normally see through the magic of 4K slow motion and general curiosity. So far, this might be the most intriguing idea yet, and it was sent in by a viewer. Cheers to whoever came up with this.