The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Sure Sounds Like It Has a Flat-Plane V8

You may have noticed the "crank it up" message at the beginning of the clip. In typical automotive teaser fashion, we predict this is an Easter egg to hint at the rumored flat-plane crankshaft. Of course, we won't know that for sure until GM reveals more this fall, but we expect some active aero and carbon bodywork to make an appearance, too.

This is probably also a good time to remind you that Chevrolet was allegedly considering a Camaro Z/28 with the same engine. Sadly, it was reportedly killed in the name of slipping model sales. It's worth appreciating the Z06's powerplant, as it might be one of the last times the world gets to enjoy such a pure American car without battery power getting involved. The rumored top-shelf ZR1 is predicted to utilize a hybrid system and all-wheel-drive to offer hypercar-like performance in the form of a Corvette.

Chevy says that the C8 Z06 is a supercar, and its high-revving motor certainly has the exotic sounds to back it up. Either way, it looks like the wait for the Z06 is almost over.

