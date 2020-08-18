Listen to What May Be the Corvette Z06's Flat-Plane Crank V8
GM's faster C8 Z06 is right around the corner.
Starting at $59,995, Chevy's mid-engine Corvette C8 is an unbelievable performance deal that you can also upgrade with the Z51 package for kicks such as a zero to 60 run in just 2.9 seconds. Corvette Racing also cooked up a new motorsport version called the C8.R, which packs a 5.5-liter, double-overhead-cam V8 with a flat-plane crank. A close relative of this engine is reportedly set to find its way into a faster road-going C8, and following the Stingray, that would be the 2022 Z06.
While we fantasize about 200-mph electric C8s and a ZR1 that packs all-wheel-drive and hybrid tech, GM Authority managed to grab a few seconds of a camouflaged C8 prototype shifting through its gears around the Milford Proving Ground. As the site points out, GM's latest test subject shows a central exhaust layout, a different rear wing and larger Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
Given that GM already has a flat-plane crank DOHC designed to handle 24 hours of endurance racing, you can bet whatever V8 it ends up jamming in the Z06 will be solid. It'll undoubtedly be faster around the Nürburgring than Porsche's upcoming Panamera, too.
As Road and Track recalled, this isn't the first time we've heard this engine. Back in January, a video by Jim Lill popped up on the C8 Corvette Owners Group on Facebook, showing a camouflaged prototype enjoying the twisties over San Diego.
The C8.R's flat-plane crank V8 makes around 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. However, the road car is not bound by FIA regulations, and given how the previous Z06 was a supercharged beast producing 650 horsepower and the same amount in torque, 2022's mid-ship variant shouldn't stop anywhere under the 700-hp mark. With 755 on tap, the C7 ZR1 is even faster than what Chevy quotes, topping out over 214 miles per hour.
