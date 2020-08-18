Listen to What May Be the Corvette Z06's Flat-Plane Crank V8

Starting at $59,995, Chevy's mid-engine Corvette C8 is an unbelievable performance deal that you can also upgrade with the Z51 package for kicks such as a zero to 60 run in just 2.9 seconds. Corvette Racing also cooked up a new motorsport version called the C8.R, which packs a 5.5-liter, double-overhead-cam V8 with a flat-plane crank. A close relative of this engine is reportedly set to find its way into a faster road-going C8, and following the Stingray, that would be the 2022 Z06.

While we fantasize about 200-mph electric C8s and a ZR1 that packs all-wheel-drive and hybrid tech, GM Authority managed to grab a few seconds of a camouflaged C8 prototype shifting through its gears around the Milford Proving Ground. As the site points out, GM's latest test subject shows a central exhaust layout, a different rear wing and larger Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.