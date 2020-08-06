Did Joe Biden Just Blow the Lid On a '200-MPH Electric Corvette'?

"And by the way, they tell me, and I'm looking forward to it if it's true to driving one, that they're making an electric Corvette that can go 200 miles an hour," Biden said in the ad, using his distinctly Biden manner of speaking. "You think I'm kidding? I'm not kidding. I'm excited about it."

There's no telling who "they" is in this case—but given Biden's longstanding GM fandom, role in the previous White House that handled the auto industry bailouts and the connections that come with being a person his stature, it is very possible he's onto something here. And considering how tightly automakers control news about future product, who knows—Biden may have just blown up Chevy's spot.

Or he's just quoting something he read in Motor Trend, or heard about from some gearhead friend. We don't know yet. It can be hard to tell with him sometimes.

Perhaps Biden is referencing something we've spotted in the wild earlier this year: the all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette Hybrid. We know that GM has pre-planned for the C8 to move under electric-only power, as the owner's manual shows fuse slots for both a pedestrian alert system and lithium-ion battery module. And some details about the hybrid Corvette have already been gleaned by internet detectives.

But these comments have us wondering: could GM be planning a full battery-electric version of the C8, and not just a hybrid? Did someone at GM mention it to Biden, perhaps recently?