Here’s Our Best Look Yet at the Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV

Cadillac is a brand that's constantly changing, and that rings especially true today. The recent spike in popularity of SUVs and EVs has lead to the company announcing two new electric models—the Celestiq sedan and the Lyriq SUV. The reveal of what's likely to be the more popular Lyriq was set to take place back in April, but it was of course delayed due to the global pandemic. Now, though, the domestic luxury marque has released a video that gives us a peek at the car and, importantly, the new date for its digital unveiling: August 6.

So far, there's been little information released about Cadillac's two electric vehicles. What we have seen are a few concept images and the BEV3 electric platform that the two cars are set to ride on. This new video doesn't provide much more information in terms of the Lyriq's specs, but it does show a few interesting aesthetic details.