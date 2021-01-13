The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Is Coming to Forza Horizon 4 This Week

With its mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8 and 470 pound-feet of torque, the 2021 Corvette Stingray joins the game's 1953 and 1960 Corvettes, as well as the '67 Stingray 427, 2002 and 2015 Z06, the 2020 C7 Z51, plus all ZR1s since they first launched in 1970. As we recently learned, the C8 switched platform exactly because at 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque, the 2019 ZR1 left just no room for further improvement as a front-engine sports car.

Digital or not, the 2021 Corvette has enough grunt (with its performance exhaust system) for a zero-to-60 sprint in under 3 seconds, a quarter-mile in a respectable 11.2 seconds, and a top speed of 194 mph. More to come to the C8 from GM of course, as well as to Forza 4 Horizon in due time, no doubt.