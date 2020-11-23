Grab a $17,500 Private Jet Membership at Costco While Hunting Down Some Toilet Paper

Wondering what to leave under the Christmas tree for a loved one this year? Consider a Lear Jet from Costco.

You already think Costco for coffee, hearing aids, oversized bottles of your favorite booze, and enormous bundles of toilet paper. Now: private plane travel. The company has partnered with Wheels Up, a company that seeks to match customers for private air travel—especially in the time of COVID-19—with airplanes it either owns or leases seats on.

Of course, Costco isn't directly involved in the private aircraft leasing business, but it serves as a sort of storefront to Wheels Up, much like it also offers cars and other big-ticket items.

“Wheels Up is a leading private aviation company that delivers a total aviation solution for over 9,000 individuals, families, and businesses across North America. Its membership options significantly reduce the up-front cost to fly privately and enable a member to book a private plane as easily as a ride-share or short-term vacation rental,” according to Costco.

You get to “take advantage of shared flights to fly private with other members and split the cost,” as you “explore the Wheels Up Community Forums to coordinate shared flights with other members.”

Interested? Then you must know that there are two levels of Costco jet memberships. One is just $1,995, and getting from point A to point B costs extra on the company planes they're using. Toledo! Anybody going to Toledo?