Forget Private Jets, You're Better Off Chartering a Sightseeing Train Across America

There's no show of wealth more passé than a private jet. Congrats on becoming another face in the crowd at the VIP terminal and getting stuck in the same traffic jam on the roads leading in and out of the airports as Frontier Airlines passengers. That delay, of course, was caused by an Amtrak train at a railroad crossing; a private train chartered by someone balling harder than your jet stream-restricted brain could ever dream of.

Indeed, though it was born after the heyday of American passenger rail, America's quasi-public passenger rail service Amtrak still operates train charter services for those who prefer wondrous scenery to handsy TSA agents, and full meals to packets of peanuts. Historically, Amtrak's charter trains have catered to everyone from businesses to sports teams, and even political campaigns, including one as recently as the 2020 election cycle.