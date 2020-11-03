Forget Private Jets, You're Better Off Chartering a Sightseeing Train Across America

Private charters for just you (and if you're feeling generous, maybe your household) are also available and can be organized aboard in your choice of Amtrak rolling stock, or, if you're Agent James West, privately-owned rail cars. Entire trains are also on the table, though Amtrak tells The Drive these sorts of bookings are uncommon.
Amtrak naturally imposes limitations on what sorts of private cars it'll haul around—no Schwerer Gustav replicas is probably rule number one. Only inspected, Amtrak-approved rolling stock can be coupled to its trains, and if you volunteer your own for the trip, you're restricted to its confines—no traveling to public cars for snacks. There should be no need, of course, as Amtrak will volunteer its own cooks and menu to feed you, should you not have a private chef of your own.