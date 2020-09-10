This Dash-Mounted Coffee Maker Is Likely the Rarest Volkswagen Accessory Ever

Rare options on vintage cars can add a lot of value, but many of them can be, well, decidedly uninteresting. Things like different color combinations, maybe some unique trim piece—they're the sort of things that people who carry around paint thickness gauges geek out over all day. But not all rare options are like this. For instance, Honda's analog navigation system from the 1980s was a rare, extremely sophisticated option that pretty much no one bought. Much of the same can be said for Oldsmobile's "Visual Information Center," a touchscreen CRT infotainment system a few decades before that tech was fully baked. And while a dash-mounted coffee maker for the Volkswagen Beetle may not be as expensive or sophisticated as those systems, it's even rarer today.

So rare, in fact, that scant information survives about the Hertella Auto Kaffeemachine. There's at least one brochure online in German—in fact, that's one of the few images of the pot that floats around the web—and not much else. The only way to get more information would be to track down somebody who actually had one. So we did.

I reached out to Dave Hord of Classic Car Adventures via a Reddit post, and in return, I learned about a device that makes Starbucks runs look lazy by comparison.