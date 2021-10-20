Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With Mirrors and Other Updates

The Tesla Cybertruck was revealed in November 2019. In the two years since, we've seen a test mule pop up here and there, but haven't seen an actual production model yet. If you think Ford Bronco delays are bad, the Cybertruck is something else entirely. Now, however, there appears to be an update. Not an official update, but an update nonetheless. An updated Cybertruck prototype—perhaps the Cybertruck prototype—has been spotted testing. It has mirrors, maybe a windshield wiper, and four-wheel steering.

I say maybe it has wipers because the pictures of the truck aren't great, if we're honest, just screengrabs from a video that appears to have been taken from a distance. According to the video's description, the clip was likely captured at Merced County Castle Airport, a small municipal airport around 100 miles east of Fremont.