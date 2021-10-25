Nissan Alpha-T Concept: The Game-Changing Pickup That Was Never Made

Sometimes the path not taken by a car company can have just as much of an impact on its future as the avenues it actively pursued. In the concept car world, sometimes it's possible to look back on a daring vision that was passed over at a particularly crucial crossroads and, with the benefit of hindsight, understand how that choice rippled forward through time to impact the fortunes of a risk-averse automaker. Such is the case with the Nissan Alpha-T, the Japanese automaker's first public stab at a full-size pickup whose angular sheet metal and sci-fi visage are perhaps best described as the Cybertruck before the Cybertruck. When it arrived at the Detroit Auto Show in 2001, it looked like nothing from of the major players, which was entirely the point. Nissan was deep into the design process of its first true competitor to the established truck hierarchy in North America, and the Alpha-T was an impossible-to-ignore calling card meant to demonstrate just how serious it was about making a splash.

Nissan

(Editor's note: It's easy to dismiss concept cars as marketing gimmicks and dead-end design exercises. But every once in a while, a company gives away the secret to its future without anyone noticing. With ever-grander promises about electrification, autonomy and material advances being made by today's concepts, I thought it'd be useful to take a look through the archives to see how and when the major engineering and design trends that define the present were actually seeded. This recurring column by the great Ben Hunting is called The Most Important Concept Cars You Forgot All About, and its aim is to give you the tools to understand what's really coming next. -- KC) Sharp and creased where its contemporaries were smooth and rounded, the Nissan Alpha-T also bundled in novel features that boosted practicality and presented buyers with a glimpse into a trucking future that's still unpacking some of those same ideas 20 years later. And it wasn't all for show—Nissan wasn't shy about spending big to achieve its full-size pickup dreams, investing $1 billion in a Mississippi-based plant intended to shoulder the (planned) heavy load of producing its upcoming truck and several SUV derivatives. But when the Nissan Titan truck actually hit showrooms for the 2004 model year, however, it completely lacked the Alpha-T's 'wow' factor, delivering a muted interpretation of the concept's visual panache and leaving every single one of its advanced features on the shelf. Sales hit 86,945 in 2005 and dropped every year for the rest of the decade, eventually going as low as 12,140 in 2015. Things are a bit better now, but the Titan's market share is still tiny.

Nissan

Nissan

Looking back, it can be argued that watering down the Alpha-T was the original sin that cursed the Titan. The capable-yet-bland pickup ignored a crucial lesson that had been taught nearly a decade beforehand by another brand desperate to become a true contender in the lucrative full-size segment: it's never enough to just match the competition on the spec sheet. Instead, you've got to deliver a knock-out punch that sends everyone reeling. See Dodge. See Dodge Dodge Irrelevance Much of the discourse about how difficult it has been for Japanese brands to crack the Detroit truck hegemony has typically focused on just how loyal its customers are. The truth of the matter is that "Buy American" hasn't always been a central focus for pickup fans. In fact, from the end of World War II and all the way up until the early 1990s, the market was completely dominated by only two brands—Ford and General Motors—who between them claimed the lion's share of sales. Wait a minute—what about Dodge? While Ram (Dodge's current branding) is now a central player, that's a recent development preceded by nearly 50 years of struggle as a distant third among pickup customers. Despite trucks that were in many ways just as competent as those wearing the Blue Oval or Bowtie badge, once the modern pickup era began in the 1960s, Dodge simply couldn't make any headway in terms of winning over new customers. This became especially painful in the '80s as pickups began their inexorable march towards daily driver status. Dodge, unable to scrape up even 10 percent of the market at the time, was on the verge of being cut off from a potentially enormous revenue stream.

Ram

Ram