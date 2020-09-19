Now's Your Chance to Buy the Only 220-MPH Rimac Concept One on the Market 

What we have here is the only Rimac Concept One coupe on sale right. Yes, that Rimac Concept One, the ultra-rare electric hypercar Richard Hammond famously drove off a cliff in 2017 while filming an episode of The Grand Tour. Only eight were built, seven remain, and this is an incredibly rare chance for someone to acquire one of the fastest electric cars on earth. For $1.6 million—electric speed isn't cheap.

Note the qualifier there: fastest. Though the words are often used interchangeably, quick and fast do not mean the same thing. Electric cars are notoriously quick to 60 mph thanks to their instant torque off the line; witness the Tesla Model S Performance’s 0-60 time of 2.3 seconds. But that same Tesla is limited to 163 mph because of its single-speed transmission (plus other programming and aerodynamic factors). Meanwhile, the Rimac Concept One is designed around going fast, with a top speed of 220 mph.