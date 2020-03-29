This Short-Bed, Stick-Shift Jeep Comanche Might Be the Perfect Used Pickup 

Most of us know that the Gladiator is not Jeep’s first foray into the pickup market. Back in the 1980s, the company released the Comanche, which was arguably a lot cooler than the new truck thanks to its ruggedness and utilitarian demeanor. The Comanche eventually fell victim to poor sales and a shifting corporate structure at Chrysler, where the company wanted to center pickup production under the Dodge brand. Even so, Jeep made plenty of Comanches over years, so you can find them on the used market fairly easily. In turn, they’re usually reasonably priced—like this short-bed, stick-shift model from 1988 that’s perfectly spec’d for a simple-but-clean pickup.

The Comanche was based on the Jeep Cherokee, and it touted many of the features that enthusiasts loved about the era including the legendary AMC/Jeep 4.0-liter inline-six and a five-speed manual transmission. The seller notes that the body on this example needs some touch-up work, but says that the undercarriage is clean. It's currently listed in Florida, so cold weather likely hasn't had a chance to completely ruin the truck's sheet metal.