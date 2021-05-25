This Airplane-Bodied 1979 Jeep Cherokee Can Be Yours for the Low, Low Price of $75K

Flying cars have been hyped for so long that it seems people are ready to give up on the idea entirely. Rather than dream of taking our cars to the skies, it appears we now dream of bringing aerospace to the roads, with purportedly rocket-propelled Teslas and airliner-skinned RVs. Or, on a more daily-able scale, vehicles like the Beechcraft-skinned Jeep Cherokee currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Listed for sale outside Tulsa, Oklahoma is this 1979 Jeep Cherokee (SJ), which wears the fuselage of a twin-engined Beechcraft Model 18 (or "Twin Beech") said to be ex-Navy in origin. This Beech body apparently extends the Cherokee to 22 feet, making it about three feet longer than a Rolls-Royce Phantom or the longest 2021 Ford F-150. Including the tail, which reaches nearly 11 feet, it's more than twice as tall as a Honda Fit.