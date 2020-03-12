This Ford E-Series Dually Is the Pickup You Drew in Elementary School

Truthfully, I was never an artist. Basic shapes, stick figures—you get the picture. But I know, in my younger days, I drew this 2008 Ford E-450 van-truck. Now, seeing it as more than a one-dimensional outline...I want it. Dual rear wheels, a massive cabin, a diesel engine. All of it.

Of course, this isn't the only van-turned-truck out there. Far from it. But this Blue Oval that's currently for sale in Florida packs all the right parts in a quirky-but-handsome package. Just look at the shape! I know I've got a piece of construction paper with this very truck scribbled on it somewhere. Maybe I should call my parents...

Anyhow. You and yours can ride comfortably in the spacious cab, assuming there's only two of you, with more elbow room than you'll find in almost any other two-door pickup. There's also a plethora of storage compartments, perfect for carrying all the pointless junk that inevitably piles up during a long road trip. Visibility from those towing mirrors is also an added bonus.