This Chinese Pickup Truck is a Dead Ringer for a Ford Raptor 

If you've ever ordered something off Wish.com, then you know it's often a case of getting what you pay for. From a luxury wristwatch that looks very nice but feels lighter than helium, or clothing that makes you realize you are actually an XXXL, Chinese-made knock-offs can be a gamble, but you can't beat a good deal. The same is true in China's growing auto industry—it gets more and more impressive each year, but many companies are still borrowing heavily from Western counterparts, to put it politely.

Sometimes Chinese automakers try to hide the "inspiration" of their latest model. Then there are cases like the Foton Motors Da Jiang Jun, which is a few rewritten sentences shy of a complete copy and paste job.

Beiqi Foton Motor Company has been manufacturing commercial light and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and passenger vans since 1996. Known as Foton, it is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group (Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Company). And according to Ford Authority, the Foton Da Jiang Jun pickup truck, known as "The Big General", is set to debut at the Beijing Auto Show that opened today.

(Yes, China's big auto show is still happening during the pandemic. I don't think it's a great idea, either.)