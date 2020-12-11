This GMC School Bus with 49-Inch Tires and a 454 V8 Is Too Cool to Just Shuttle Kids

Sure, the living quarters' wood paneling shows its age, but that's not necessarily a knock against the GMC. It's more than 50 years old, after all, so we shouldn't be expecting a #VanLife Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. There's a completely usable kitchenette with a countertop range for when you don't feel like building a campfire, and there's a restroom on-board. I'm not sure what else you could want in a bus.

The powertrain was supposedly yanked from a 1995 GM truck, and the rig is probably better for it. A 454-cubic-inch V8 now sits under the hood, and it's backed by a 4L80E automatic transmission. From what I can tell, it's still two-wheel drive but those ginormous tires should help with traction whenever you're in need. It's pictured atop a heavy layer of snow in the for-sale ad, and it lives in Massachusetts, so there's plenty of reason to believe it does just fine in the elements.

Oh, and it's got power steering so you don't have to worry about that.